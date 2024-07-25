Football

ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics

Argentina suffered a 1-2 loss to Morocco in the opening men's football match of Paris Olympic Games 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France on Wednesday (July 24). Morocco fans crashed the pitch to protest a late goal by Argentina, which was later disallowed by VAR for offside. The game was suspended for nearly two hours with only minutes remaining. Objects were thrown and invading Morocco fans were tackled by security on the field at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.