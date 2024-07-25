Football

ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics

Argentina suffered a 1-2 loss to Morocco in the opening men's football match of Paris Olympic Games 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France on Wednesday (July 24). Morocco fans crashed the pitch to protest a late goal by Argentina, which was later disallowed by VAR for offside. The game was suspended for nearly two hours with only minutes remaining. Objects were thrown and invading Morocco fans were tackled by security on the field at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Morocco's players celebrate at the end match. Morocco won 2-1 | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Morocco's players celebrate at the end of the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France. Morocco won 2-1.

2/10
Referee disallows a goal scored by Argentinas Cristian Medina
Referee disallows a goal scored by Argentina's Cristian Medina | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Referee Glenn Nyberg disallows a goal scored by Argentina's Cristian Medina during the Men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

3/10
Argentinas players celebrate their sides second goal
Argentina's players celebrate their side's second goal | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Argentina's players celebrate their side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France. The goal was disallowed by VAR for offside.

4/10
Pitch invaders during Argentina vs Morocco match
Pitch invaders during Argentina vs Morocco match | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Invaders run on the pitch during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

5/10
Stewards catch pitch invaders
Stewards catch pitch invaders | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Stewards catch pitch invaders during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

6/10
Cristian Medina and Achraf Hakimi vie for the ball
Cristian Medina and Achraf Hakimi vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Argentina's Cristian Medina, left, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi vie for the ball during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

7/10
Argentinas coach Javier Mascherano
Argentina's coach Javier Mascherano | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Argentina's coach Javier Mascherano gestures prior to the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

8/10
Zakaria El Ouahdi and Cristian Medina vie for the ball
Zakaria El Ouahdi and Cristian Medina vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Morocco's Zakaria El Ouahdi, left, and Argentina's Cristian Medina vie for the ball during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

9/10
Moroccos Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal
Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

10/10
Julian Alvarez and Achraf Hakimi
Julian Alvarez and Achraf Hakimi | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, left, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi compete for the ball during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

