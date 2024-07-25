Morocco's players celebrate at the end of the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France. Morocco won 2-1.
Referee Glenn Nyberg disallows a goal scored by Argentina's Cristian Medina during the Men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Argentina's players celebrate their side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France. The goal was disallowed by VAR for offside.
Invaders run on the pitch during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Stewards catch pitch invaders during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Argentina's Cristian Medina, left, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi vie for the ball during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Argentina's coach Javier Mascherano gestures prior to the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Morocco's Zakaria El Ouahdi, left, and Argentina's Cristian Medina vie for the ball during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Argentina's Julian Alvarez, left, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi compete for the ball during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.