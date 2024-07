Football

ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Argentina Through To Their Second-Straight Final - In Pics

Lionel Messi finally found the net in Copa America 2024 as Argentina breezed past Canada, earning a 2-0 victory in the semifinal of the competition. Messi deflected Enzo Fernandez's shot off the face of the goalkeeper to give himself the first goal of the tournament. Messi's strike that came in the 51st minute was Argentina's second after Julian Alvarez had given them the lead in the 22nd minute. Argentina will now take on either Uruguay or Colombia in a bid to earn back-to-back Copa America titles.