Football

Almeria 0-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Fermin Lopez At The Double In Easy Blaugrana Win

Fermin Lopez netted twice for Barcelona.
info_icon

Barcelona remained on track to finish second in LaLiga after Fermin Lopez's brace sealed a 2-0 win over bottom side Almeria on Thursday. (More Football News)

Fermin gave Barca an early lead in the 14th minute when he headed past goalkeeper Luis Maximiano from Hector Fort's accurate cross.

Despite efforts from Cesar Montes and Lucas Robertone, Almeria were unable to find an equaliser.

Fermin netted his second from Sergi Roberto's cross to wrap up the win for Barca in the 67th minute.

Xavi's side are on 79 points, four clear of Catalan rivals Girona, whose hopes of finishing second are fading fast after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Villarreal.

Real Madrid, who have already clinched the title, continue to pull away from Barca after a 5-0 win over Alaves on Tuesday.

Data Debrief: Holding the Fort

Fort provided the assist for Barca's opener, his second assist of the campaign in LaLiga.

Three players aged under 20 have provided an assist in LaLiga for the Blaugrana this term – Lamine Yamal (four), Fort (two) and Gavi (one). That is not a statistic matched by any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

