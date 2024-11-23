Al-Ittihad Vs Al Fateh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Matchday 11

The eleventh matchday of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will end with the second-placed Al Ittihad taking on the bottom-placed Al Fateh. (More Football News)
Al Ittihad have come back strong this season after an underwhelming fifth-place finish last time. Al Ittihad have so far lost just a single game in the league and amassed 27 points through nine wins. They are giving tough fight to defending champions and leaders Al Hilal who are the only undefeated team in the league. Karim Benzema has been Al Ittihad's top scorer, smashing eight goals so far, the second highest in the league.
Al Fateh SC have just a single win in the league so far. They have looked a pale shadow of their last season's side which had finished seventh in the standings. Their last win in the league came three months back in August. At the bottom currently, Al Fateh will need a miracle to stop Al Ittihad
Check out how you can watch the Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League matchday 11 live.
Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh Live Streaming
When and where is the Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League match is on Sunday, November 24 from 10:30pm IST. The match takes place at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.
Where to watch the Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League match?
Sony LIV will live stream the Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League match. On TV, Sony Sports 1 will telecast the match live.