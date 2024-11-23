Al-Ittihad Vs Al Fateh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Matchday 11

Al Ittihad have come back strong this season after an underwhelming fifth-place finish last time. Al Ittihad have so far lost just a single game in the league and amassed 27 points through nine wins. They are giving tough fight to defending champions and leaders Al Hilal who are the only undefeated team in the league. Karim Benzema has been Al Ittihad's top scorer, smashing eight goals so far, the second highest in the league.