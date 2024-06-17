AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Indian Men's Senior Team Head Coach

The All India Football Federation sacked Igor Stimac from his position as head coach of the senior men’s team after failing to qualify for the next stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. (More Football News)
The Croatian was appointed as India’s main man back in 2019 and was given an extension after his contract ran out. India failed to make it to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers after their controversial 1-2 loss against Qatar at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in their last second round game.
"Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward," the AIFF said in a statement as quoted by the PTI.
"A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect," they added.
Stimac, who made the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup, took charge after Stephen Constantine’s departure. He helped India win four trophies namely, two SAFF Championships, Intercontinental Cup and one Tri-Nations Series.