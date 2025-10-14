Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: AFG 1-0 PAK; Afghans Take Lead In Fifth Minute

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Earlier Today...
In a Group C qualifying match earlier, Bangladesh held Hong Kong 1-1 in Kowloon, thanks to an 84th-minute equaliser from Rakib Hossain. Bangladesh had gone down 3-4 in the home fixture at Dhaka earlier.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: AFG 1-0 PAK
Afghanistan take the lead early! Defender Mahboob Hanifi finds the back of the net in the fifth minute to give the hosts the advantage in this Group E fixture.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: PAK Starting XI
Here is Pakistan's line-up:
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. Fans can watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, AFC Asian Cup qualifying group E clash on Solh Sports 1, Meraj Sport in Afghanistan and A Sports in Pakistan. The game will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India, but you can follow it here with Outlook India.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Hello All!
Good evening and welcome to another football live blog. The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers continue and Afghanistan are hosting Pakistan in neutral venue Kuwait for the return fixture of the third-round tie. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the AFC Asian Cup qualifying match.