Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: AFG 1-0 PAK; Afghans Take Lead In Fifth Minute

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: PAK train ahead of the match in Kuwait. Photo: X/Pakistan Football Federation

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group E third-round fixture between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Ardiya, Kuwait on Tuesday (October 14, 2025). The Afghans will act as hosts at this venue and enter the match after a goalless draw in the away fixture at Islamabad's Jinnah Stadium. Both teams are winless in the tournament so far and thus eyeing three points tonight as they play for pride, with Syria already having qualified from Group E. Follow the live football score and updates from the AFG vs PAK match

14 Oct 2025, 08:57:03 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Earlier Today... In a Group C qualifying match earlier, Bangladesh held Hong Kong 1-1 in Kowloon, thanks to an 84th-minute equaliser from Rakib Hossain. Bangladesh had gone down 3-4 in the home fixture at Dhaka earlier.

14 Oct 2025, 08:40:51 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: AFG 1-0 PAK Afghanistan take the lead early! Defender Mahboob Hanifi finds the back of the net in the fifth minute to give the hosts the advantage in this Group E fixture.

14 Oct 2025, 08:36:03 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium.

14 Oct 2025, 08:28:12 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: PAK Starting XI Here is Pakistan's line-up: Starting X1 for Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/adub8QmEeg — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) October 14, 2025

14 Oct 2025, 08:11:50 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. Fans can watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, AFC Asian Cup qualifying group E clash on Solh Sports 1, Meraj Sport in Afghanistan and A Sports in Pakistan. The game will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India, but you can follow it here with Outlook India.