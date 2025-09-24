AC Milan 3-0 Lecce, Coppa Italia: Christopher Nkunku Gets Off The Mark For Rossoneri In Comfortable Win

Santiago Gimenez ended his drought before Christopher Nkunku netted his maiden goal for the Rossoneri, while Christian Pulisic completed the scoring as Milan set up a tie against Lazio

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
AC Milan
Christopher Nkunku celebrates his first AC Milan goal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic scored for Milan

  • Milan will next face Lazio in the next round

  • The eighth-place finish last season also meant that Milan missed out on European competition this year

AC Milan reached the last 16 of the Coppa Italia in style as they beat 10-man Lecce 3-0 at the San Siro.

Santiago Gimenez ended his drought before Christopher Nkunku netted his maiden goal for the Rossoneri, while Christian Pulisic completed the scoring as Milan set up a tie against Lazio.

Milan made a fast start, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek seeing an effort cleared off the line before Nkunku struck the woodwork in the 10th minute, and the task at hand for Lecce was made harder when Jamil Siebert was shown a red card following a VAR check for a foul on the Frenchman.

Gimenez then opened the scoring in the 20th minute, turning home Davide Bartesaghi's cross from close range, before Adrien Rabiot's strike crashed against the woodwork.

Massimiliano Allegri's side hit the frame of the goal for the third time two minutes into the second half, this time through Loftus-Cheek, but Nkunku doubled their lead in the 51st minute with an acrobatic volley from Alexis Saelemaeker's centre.

Then, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute, Pulisic swept Youssouf Fofana's cross beyond the reach of Christian Fruchtl to put the result beyond any doubt.

Data Debrief: Ton up for Nkunku

Milan were at their free-flowing best when creating chances, but Allegri may be wondering how his side only scored three goals. They produced 4.33 expected goals (xG) from 24 shots, compared to Lecce's meagre 0.17 from two attempts.

Related Content
Related Content

Although this was Nkunku's first goal in the famous red and black of Milan, it was the 100th of his professional career (11 with Paris Saint-Germain, 70 with RB Leipzig, 18 with Chelsea and one with Milan).

There was also another goal for Pulisic against Lecce, with the American now finding the back of the net six times in five matches against them.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

  4. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  5. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours, Assam Observes Three-Day Mourning

  5. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  5. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures