Finlandia Trophy: Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps Win In Pairs

World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps survived a fall to win the Finlandia Trophy pairs event on Sunday and book their spot at the figure skating Grand Prix Final, while Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the ice dance. Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps had a strong lead from Friday’s short program and were easily in first place again in the free skate, even though Stellato-Dudek slipped part-way through their program after having landed a difficult throw triple lutz.