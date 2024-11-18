Sports

Finlandia Trophy:  Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps Win In Pairs

World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps survived a fall to win the Finlandia Trophy pairs event on Sunday and book their spot at the figure skating Grand Prix Final, while Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the ice dance. Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps had a strong lead from Friday’s short program and were easily in first place again in the free skate, even though Stellato-Dudek slipped part-way through their program after having landed a difficult throw triple lutz.

Finlandia Trophy | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP

Deanna Stellato-Dudek ja Maxime Deschamps of Canada perform during pairs' free skating at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

World Figure Skating | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Deanna Stellato-Dudek ja Maxime Deschamps of Canada perform during pairs' free skating at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

International Figure Skating Competition | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek of Canada during the pairs short program at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain perform during the free dance of the ice dance at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

Finland Figure Skating | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler of Czech Republic perform during the free dance of the ice dance at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

World Figure Skating | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Mariia Pinchuck and Mykyta Pogorielov of Ukraine perform during the free dance of the ice dance at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

International Figure Skating Competition | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Eva Pate and Logan Bye of USA perform during the free dance of the ice dance at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final | Photo: Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko of Hungary perform during pairs' free skating at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.

