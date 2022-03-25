Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Gareth Bale Double Sends Wales Into Playoff Final

Welsh closed in on a second-ever appearance at FIFA World Cup, and a first since 1958. They will face either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in Qatar 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Gareth Bale Double Sends Wales Into Playoff Final
A peripheral figure at Real Madrid this season, but Gareth Bale continues to deliver for Wales. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 9:58 am

Gareth Bale demonstrated his enduring value for Wales by scoring two goals — including a sensational free kick — in a 2-1 win over Austria on Thursday, leaving his country one more victory away from a first World Cup in 64 years. (More Football News)

A peripheral figure at Real Madrid this season, Bale continues to deliver for Wales and his double in the playoff semifinal at Cardiff City Stadium took his record all-time goal tally for the national team to 38.

Surely he hasn’t scored a better one than the 25th-minute free kick with his left foot that soared over the defensive wall and swerved just inside the near post, almost off the underside of the crossbar.

Related stories

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Robin Quaison Scores Sweden's Extra-time Winner Against Czech Republic In Playoff

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Portugal Beat Turkey, Face Giant-killers North Macedonia For Qatar Ticket

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy Stunned By North Macedonia In European Playoffs

His second strike was of the highest quality, too, as Bale met a low cross into the penalty area with a touch and — while facing away from goal — a rising shot on the turn that flew into the far corner.

Marcel Sabitzer’s 64th-minute effort, which deflected in off the outstretched boot of Wales defender Ben Davies, gave Austria hope but the Welsh held on as they closed in on a second ever appearance at a World Cup, and a first since 1958.

Wales will host either Scotland or Ukraine — the other two teams in Path A of the playoffs — for a place in the tournament in Qatar over November and December. Their semifinal match was postponed until June because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final is also scheduled for that month.

Bale linked up with his Wales teammates this week having only played around 80 minutes of club football since August.

He was substituted in stoppage time to a standing ovation against Austria.

Tags

Sports Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Qatar World Cup 2022 Football World Cup Wales Vs Austria Wales National Football Team Austria Republic National Football Team European Qualifying World Cup Qualifying Playoffs Scotland Vs Ukraine Gareth Bale Marcel Sabitzer Cardiff
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Finance Bill Amendment Ensures Set-Off Of Crypto Losses Not Allowed; Crypto Market Gains

Finance Bill Amendment Ensures Set-Off Of Crypto Losses Not Allowed; Crypto Market Gains