FIFA World Cup 2022: England Striker Harry Kane Available For Wales Clash

29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
1
spain
Germany
1
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
3
cameroon
Serbia
3
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Ghana
3
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
1
brazil
Switzerland
0
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
2
portugal
Uruguay
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Striker Harry Kane Available For Wales Clash

England striker Harry Kane will be available to start against Wales in the final group game on Monday.

Harry Kane had issues with his foot but he is ready and available for the Wales game.
Harry Kane had issues with his foot but he is ready and available for the Wales game. AP Photo

AP
UPDATED 29 Nov 2022 9:08 am

Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday. The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday. (More Football News)

England coach Gareth Southgate said the injury had caused issues with Kane’s foot, but on Monday said the player would be available against Wales.

“With Harry, obviously we are going to pick a team we believe can win the game,” Southgate said. “That is our priority as always.

“He is fine in terms of the knock he had. He’s trained well.”

England needs only a draw against Wales to guarantee advancement from Group B. The team could even advance with a loss, depending on goal difference.

Wales needs to win to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage, but could still be reliant on what happens in the other group game between the United States and Iran.

