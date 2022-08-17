FIFA Punishes Indian Football: Supreme Court Asks Government To Work On Lifting AIFF Suspension

A day after FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) because of ‘undue third party influences’, the Supreme Court in India has directed the government to work on lifting the suspension. (More Football News)

The FIFA also stated that the Women’s U-17 World Cup, of which the country bagged the hosting rights, ‘cannot currently be held in India as planned’. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, said the government has already held talks with FIFA regarding the issue.

“On the request of SG Mehta, we ask Centre to take pro active role to hold the U-17 World Cup and lifting of the suspension of AIFF be facilitated,” the Supreme Court said. The top court also stated that the country should ‘have the benefit’ of hosting the Women’s U-17 World Cup.

The Centre also told the court that it had two meeting with FIFA on Tuesday after the world football’s governing body suspended the AIFF with immediate effect. It further stated that discussions are underway and steps are being taken to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

The Centre has requested for the matter to be adjourned until August 22. The FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup is from October 11-30 in three cities – Navi Mumbai, Goa and Bhubaneshwar. This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85 year history.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” the FIFA said in a statement.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.”