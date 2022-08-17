Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIFA Punishes Indian Football: Supreme Court Asks Government To Work On Lifting AIFF Suspension

For the first time in Indian football’s 85-year history, FIFA has handed a suspension to AIFF.

Indian football is going through tough times recently.
Indian football is going through tough times recently. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 1:55 pm

A day after FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) because of ‘undue third party influences’, the Supreme Court in India has directed the government to work on lifting the suspension. (More Football News)

The FIFA also stated that the Women’s U-17 World Cup, of which the country bagged the hosting rights, ‘cannot currently be held in India as planned’. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, said the government has already held talks with FIFA regarding the issue.

“On the request of SG Mehta, we ask Centre to take pro active role to hold the U-17 World Cup and lifting of the suspension of AIFF be facilitated,” the Supreme Court said. The top court also stated that the country should ‘have the benefit’ of hosting the Women’s U-17 World Cup.

The Centre also told the court that it had two meeting with FIFA on Tuesday after the world football’s governing body suspended the AIFF with immediate effect. It further stated that discussions are underway and steps are being taken to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Related stories

FIFA Bans AIFF: CoA Reacts, Says Decision To Suspend India Unfortunate

FIFA Bans AIFF: A Look At Upcoming India Football Matches And Tournaments Under Threat

Indian Football's Ultimate Embarrassment: How FIFA Banned AIFF - A Timeline

The Centre has requested for the matter to be adjourned until August 22. The FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup is from October 11-30 in three cities – Navi Mumbai, Goa and Bhubaneshwar. This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85 year history.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” the FIFA said in a statement.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.”

Tags

Sports Football All India Football Federation FIFA Supreme Court FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read