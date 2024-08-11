Sports

FA Community Shield: Manuel Akanji's Penalty Helps Man City Clinch Title Against Manchester United - In Pics

After a 1-1 draw, Manchester City defeated Manchester United 7-6 in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Manuel Akanji scored the clinching penalty. This victory was especially emotional for the Switzerland defender, as he had missed a penalty in the shootout against England during the European Championship last month. This win marked the end of City's three-match losing streak in the traditional season opener between the winners of the previous Premier League (City) and FA Cup (United). It also helped avenge their loss to United in the FA Cup final 77 days earlier.