Sports

F1: Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch - In Pics

Oracle Red Bull Racing embarked on its 20th Season in Formula One with a globally livestreamed show, to launch the start of the Team’s new “Forever Rebl” campaign, which will celebrate two decades of Red Bull culture in the sport. To fire up the festivities, today’s 2024 Season Launch kicked off a year of celebrations, that will explore the Team’s impact on F1 on and off the track, and how it grew from paddock upstarts to multiple championship winners. Forever Rebl was created to highlight the role of Red Bull culture in developing a team that has continued to push the boundaries of the sport, since its F1 debut at the 2005 Australian Grand Prix. Forever Rebl will see the Team develop a series of special events and activations throughout the year, each designed to get fans closer to the Team and its 20 year history. More on the RB20 Technical Specifications: RB20 Technical Specification Model name: Oracle Red Bull Racing – RB20 Power Unit: Honda RBPTH002 Gearbox: Eight-speed gearbox, longitudinally mounted with hydraulic power shift and clutch operation Fuel: Esso Synergy Oil: Mobil 1 ERS: Red Bull Powertrains Brakes: Carbon-Carbon composite discs and pads Callipers: Brembo Rims: Wheel diameter: 18in, front and rear, BBS standard supply

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 16, 2024

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

The RB20 is pictured during the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 15, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

1/7
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing pose for a photo with the RB20 during the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 15, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

2/7
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing look at the RB20 with Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing during the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 15, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

Advertisement
3/7
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing stand with the RB20 during the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 15, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

Advertisement
4/7
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing during the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 15, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

Advertisement
5/7
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

The RB20 is pictured behind a screen ahead of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 14, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

Advertisement
6/7
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

The RB20 is pictured behind a screen during the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 15, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

7/7
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch | Photo by Bob McCaffrey/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

The RB20 is pictured behind a screen ahead of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 14, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement