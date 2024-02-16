Sports

F1: Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Car Launch - In Pics

Oracle Red Bull Racing embarked on its 20th Season in Formula One with a globally livestreamed show, to launch the start of the Team’s new “Forever Rebl” campaign, which will celebrate two decades of Red Bull culture in the sport. To fire up the festivities, today’s 2024 Season Launch kicked off a year of celebrations, that will explore the Team’s impact on F1 on and off the track, and how it grew from paddock upstarts to multiple championship winners. Forever Rebl was created to highlight the role of Red Bull culture in developing a team that has continued to push the boundaries of the sport, since its F1 debut at the 2005 Australian Grand Prix. Forever Rebl will see the Team develop a series of special events and activations throughout the year, each designed to get fans closer to the Team and its 20 year history. More on the RB20 Technical Specifications: RB20 Technical Specification Model name: Oracle Red Bull Racing – RB20 Power Unit: Honda RBPTH002 Gearbox: Eight-speed gearbox, longitudinally mounted with hydraulic power shift and clutch operation Fuel: Esso Synergy Oil: Mobil 1 ERS: Red Bull Powertrains Brakes: Carbon-Carbon composite discs and pads Callipers: Brembo Rims: Wheel diameter: 18in, front and rear, BBS standard supply