Europa League Knockout Round Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan Win As Ajax, AS Roma Register Draw - In Pics

Romelu Lukaku scored for AS Roma as they drew 1-1 in the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday. Playing against Feyenoord, the Italian club were down by one goal but the Belgian striker scored in the 67th minute to hand them a vital goal going in the second leg. Elsewhere, a brace from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and a Rafael Leao goal was enough for AC Milan to thrash Rennes 3-0. Jordan Henderson's Ajax drew 2-2 against giant-killer Bodo/Glimt.

February 16, 2024

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Milan Players celebrate at the end of the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Glimt players applaud spectators after the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Ajax's Jordan Henderson applauds spectators after the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Ajax's Steven Berghuis reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Ajax vs Bodo Glimt | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Ajax's Branco van den Boomen, center, runs back to the center circle with Jordan Henderson after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Feyenoord's David Hancko, right, and Feyenoord's Quilindschy Hartman, front left, are seen after the end of the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The match ended 1-1.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Roma's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates with his teammate Gianluca Mancini after scoring against Feyenoord during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Feyenoord's Igor Paixao, left, scores against Roma during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: Feyenoord and Roma | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Feyenoord players celebrate a goal from they teammate Igor Paixao, left, after scoring against Roma during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

