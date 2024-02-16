Europa League Knockout Round Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan Win As Ajax, AS Roma Register Draw - In Pics

Milan Players celebrate at the end of the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Glimt players applaud spectators after the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Ajax's Jordan Henderson applauds spectators after the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Ajax's Steven Berghuis reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Ajax's Branco van den Boomen, center, runs back to the center circle with Jordan Henderson after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg soccer match between Ajax and Bodo Glimt in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Feyenoord's David Hancko, right, and Feyenoord's Quilindschy Hartman, front left, are seen after the end of the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The match ended 1-1.
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates with his teammate Gianluca Mancini after scoring against Feyenoord during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Feyenoord's Igor Paixao, left, scores against Roma during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Feyenoord players celebrate a goal from they teammate Igor Paixao, left, after scoring against Roma during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.