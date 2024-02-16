Sports

Europa League Knockout Round Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan Win As Ajax, AS Roma Register Draw - In Pics

Romelu Lukaku scored for AS Roma as they drew 1-1 in the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday. Playing against Feyenoord, the Italian club were down by one goal but the Belgian striker scored in the 67th minute to hand them a vital goal going in the second leg. Elsewhere, a brace from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and a Rafael Leao goal was enough for AC Milan to thrash Rennes 3-0. Jordan Henderson's Ajax drew 2-2 against giant-killer Bodo/Glimt.