EPL: Phil Foden's Hat-Trick Takes Man City Home Against Aston Villa - In Pics

Manchester City continued to put pressure on their Premier League title rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool, with a commanding win over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden scored a stunning hat-trick to take his tally to 21 goals this season, while Rodri also got on the scoresheet, sweeping home Jeremy Doku's cross at the near post after 11 minutes. Despite leaving key players, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne on the bench after Sunday's draw with Arsenal, the reigning champions were still too strong for injury-hit Villa. Villa, who lost goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to illness just before kick-off, drew level nine minutes later when Jhon Duran beat Stefan Ortega with a low finish after a neat exchange with Morgan Rogers. Although Villa were dangerous on the break, Foden produced a masterclass to secure the victory for City.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, gets the match ball from the referee at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Phil Foden runs towards the fans as he celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal and his own third of the match during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, blocks a shot by Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, right, kicks the ballas Aston Villa's Clement Lenglet watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, controls the ball as Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam runs alongside during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Aston Villa's Diego Carlos, center, falls on the ground as Manchester City's Phil Foden jumps over him during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, controls the ball as Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam, right, goes after him during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring as seen through the goal net during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Rodrigo watches as the ball enters the net and scores his team's fitst goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

