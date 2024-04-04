EPL: Phil Foden's Hat-Trick Takes Man City Home Against Aston Villa - In Pics

Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, gets the match ball from the referee at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden runs towards the fans as he celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal and his own third of the match during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, blocks a shot by Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, right, kicks the ballas Aston Villa's Clement Lenglet watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, controls the ball as Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam runs alongside during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Aston Villa's Diego Carlos, center, falls on the ground as Manchester City's Phil Foden jumps over him during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, controls the ball as Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam, right, goes after him during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring as seen through the goal net during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rodrigo watches as the ball enters the net and scores his team's fitst goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.