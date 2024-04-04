Sports

EPL: Phil Foden's Hat-Trick Takes Man City Home Against Aston Villa - In Pics

Manchester City continued to put pressure on their Premier League title rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool, with a commanding win over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden scored a stunning hat-trick to take his tally to 21 goals this season, while Rodri also got on the scoresheet, sweeping home Jeremy Doku's cross at the near post after 11 minutes. Despite leaving key players, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne on the bench after Sunday's draw with Arsenal, the reigning champions were still too strong for injury-hit Villa. Villa, who lost goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to illness just before kick-off, drew level nine minutes later when Jhon Duran beat Stefan Ortega with a low finish after a neat exchange with Morgan Rogers. Although Villa were dangerous on the break, Foden produced a masterclass to secure the victory for City.