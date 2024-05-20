Sports

EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics

Despite winning their final day match against Everton 2-1, Arsenal lost the English Premier League 2023-24 title race to reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday (May 20, 2024). Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz scored for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, but it did not prove enough for Mikel Arteta's side, which finished two points behind eventual winners Manchester City. With 89 points from 38 games and a goal difference of 62, Arsenal are the third-best second-placed team in the history of the English Premier League.

Britain Soccer Premeir League Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Jorginho and Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, right, applaud spectators at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London. Arsenal won the match 2-1 but it was not enough to clinch the Premier League title as Manchester City won their last match of the season the top the season ending standings.

1/7
English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Everton's James Tarkowski consoles Arsenal's Kai Havertz at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London.

2/7
Arsenals Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London.

3/7
English Premier League
English Premier League Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London.

4/7
Arsenals Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli reacts after a challenge as Everton's Seamus Coleman and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London.

5/7
Arsenals manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London.

6/7
Arsenals Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard puts his arm around the shoulder of referee Michael Oliver during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London.

7/7
Arsenals Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, is challenged by Everton's Amadou Onana during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The 'Modi-fied' Face Of Varanasi
  2. Kerala Rains: Emergency Centres, Hospitals On Alert Amid Possibility Of Landslides, Epidemics
  3. Chhattisgarh: 15 Killed As Goods Vehicle Carrying Them Plunges Into Gorge In Kabirdham
  4. Gujarat: 4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Voting: Politicians, Priests And Actors Cast Their Votes Across 49 Seats | See Pics
Entertainment News
  1. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
  2. Cannes 2024: Jung Hae-in And EXO's Lay Zhang Steal The Spotlight In Their Dapper Formal Tuxedo Looks
  3. Here's Why Aashish Mehrotra Was Nervous About Quitting 'Anupamaa' For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Shruti Haasan Shares Rare Childhood Picture With Father Kamal Haasan And Mother Sarika - Check Post Inside
  5. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Expresses His Happiness On Gurucharan Singh's Return: Want To Talk To Him
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. T20 World Cup: Caribbean Co-Hosts Set Sights On Third WC Title
  4. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Wins First Major In A Thriller At Valhalla
  5. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  2. South Africa's Top Court Rules Former President Zuma Cannot Stand In Election Over Criminal Record
  3. Mosquito Surge Hits Texas, Officials Cite Climate Change
  4. Netanyahu Faces Criticism From His War Cabinet, Rejects Talks With Hamas: Latest On Israel’s War On Gaza
  5. Iran President Raisi’s Death In Chopper Crash Amid Tensions With Israel Brings Focus On Mossad | What Is It?
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide