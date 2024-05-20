Sports

EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics

Despite winning their final day match against Everton 2-1, Arsenal lost the English Premier League 2023-24 title race to reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday (May 20, 2024). Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz scored for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, but it did not prove enough for Mikel Arteta's side, which finished two points behind eventual winners Manchester City. With 89 points from 38 games and a goal difference of 62, Arsenal are the third-best second-placed team in the history of the English Premier League.