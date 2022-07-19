Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: South Africa Bat First In Ben Stokes' Farewell Match

South Africa's tour of England 2022 starts with the first ODI in Durban. Follow cricket scores of ENG vs SA, 1st ODI.

Ben Stokes is playing his last ODI match for England. Follow cricket scores of ENG vs SA, 1st ODI match.
Ben Stokes is playing his last ODI match for England. Follow cricket scores of ENG vs SA, 1st ODI match. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 5:18 pm

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Watch ENG Vs SA Cricket Match Live

Ben Stokes, England Test Captain, Announces Shock Retirement From ODI Cricket

ENG Vs SA: South Africa Announce Squads For England Tour; Temba Bavuma Out

This is the ODI farewell match for Ben Stokes. The England Test captain on Monday announced his retirement from the 50-overs format, saying "three formats are just unsustainable for me now." Stokes entered the match with 2919 runs and 74 wickets in 104 ODIs.

England and South Africa have met 63 times in the format. The head-to-head record is 30-28 in favour of the Proteas.

Both the teams lost their previous ODIs series. South Africa were stunned by Bangladesh (1-2) at home in March, while England lost to India last week (1-2).

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Cricket Scores South Africa's Tour Of England Ben Stokes Jos Buttler Keshav Maharaj Chester-le-Street
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read