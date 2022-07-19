ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: South Africa Bat First In Ben Stokes' Farewell Match

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Playing XIs

England : Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts.

South Africa : Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

This is the ODI farewell match for Ben Stokes. The England Test captain on Monday announced his retirement from the 50-overs format, saying "three formats are just unsustainable for me now." Stokes entered the match with 2919 runs and 74 wickets in 104 ODIs.

England and South Africa have met 63 times in the format. The head-to-head record is 30-28 in favour of the Proteas.

Both the teams lost their previous ODIs series. South Africa were stunned by Bangladesh (1-2) at home in March, while England lost to India last week (1-2).