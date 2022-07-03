ENG Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 5th Test, Day 3: Jonny Bairstow Defies India; England - 200/6

India have so far dominated the proceedings against England in the ongoing fifth Test against England. After Rishabh Pant ruled the show on Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja’s maiden overseas century hogged the limelight on Day 2 before Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on the English batters on his captaincy debut. England will resume Day 3 at 84/5 in 27 overs with Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes at the crease. It will be another crucial day for both teams. Get Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of ENG vs IND live.

16:52 PM IST: And that's early lunch on Day 3.

16:48 PM IST: Rain Stops Play

Still no sign of spin for India. Shardul Thakur continues. Jonny Bairstow given LBW out. He immediately takes the review, and replays show the ball nicking bat. A couple to third man, then a dot. And English weather plays its part in the game. Players are off. England trail by 216 runs. Jonny Bairstow (91 off 113) and Sam Billings (7 off 17) in an unbeaten 51-run stand in 49 balls. ENG - 200/6 (45.3)

16:39 PM IST: No Mercy

Well. Jonny Bairstow is showing no mercy to Shardul Thakur. Back-to-back boundaries -- four and a six, -- the maximum a disdainful hoick over deep mid-wicket. 11 from the over England trail by 220 runs. Bairstow is on 88 off 106. ENG - 196/6 (44)

16:28 PM IST: Bairstow Overtakes Khawaja

Shardul Thakur on with his third over. Jonny Bairstow hits back-to-back fours, clean strikes on either side. He's already the leading scorer in Test cricket this year, overtaking Ushman Khawaja (822 runs). Thakur completes the over with a new cherry. Bairstow on 72 off 93 and Sam Billings on 6 of 15. England trail by 238 runs. ENG - 178/6 (42)

16:15 PM IST: Billings Watchful

Shardul Thakur continues. A no-ball from it with Sam Billings blocking, fending off the last five nalls. England trail by 256 runs. ENG - 160/6 (40)

16:02 PM IST: Stunning Catch

Wow! Ben Stokes is living a charmed life. Dropped by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-off. Another sitter. But the Indian skipper pulls off a screamer the very next ball to redeem himself, and also the bowler, Shardul Thakur. 'Bazball' seriously getting into Stokes' head. In every sense. He goes for 25 off 36. Sam Billings is the new man. England trail by 292 runs. ENG - 124/6 (37.4)

15:38 PM IST: Bairstow Fifty

Mohammed Siraj on with his 5th over. A single off the fifth and 50 in 81 for Jonny Bairstow. Serious counter-attack from England in the last half an hour. 48 runs in the last 30 balls. England trail by 268 runs. ENG - 148/5 (37)

15:51 PM IST: 50-run Stand

Ben Stokes gets a life on 18, dropped by Shardul Thakur off the first ball. Top edge and Thakur, at cover, makes a meal out of it. Mohammed Shami, again the bowler. Then Jonny Bairstow hits the next ball for a four to bring up a 50-run stand in 60 balls, then one more. Shami then demands a new pair of shoes with one ball remaining in the over. The one he's wearing, the right one, is ripped apart at the toe. Eventful over. 11 from it. 58 from the last ten overs. England trail by 275 runs. ENG - 141/5 (36)

15:38 PM IST: Stand Growing

Mohammed Shami on with his 17th over. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow hit a four each, off the second and fourth respectively. Their stand now worth 38 in 52. England trail by 295 runs. ENG - 121/5 (34)

15:26 PM IST: 100 Up For ENG

100 comes up for England with a three from Jonny Bairstow. Mohammed Shami bowls full and outside off and Bairstow gets a thick edge over point. Ravindra Jadeja does well to save the boundary. ENG 100/5 (32)

15:00 PM IST: Game On

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle and Mohammed Shami starts the day with a maiden over. ENG 84/5 (28)

13:57 PM IST: Weather Update

Unlike the first two days, the weather seems fine in Birmingham on Sunday morning with the play expected to start on time. The sun is out now although there are patches of clouds in the sky.

A new dawn @Edgbaston Day 3 Eng vs India Test Match - the sun is out now!! pic.twitter.com/fw5ZeOB5o5 — Ros Wilson (@RosWilson1) July 3, 2022

14:30 PM IST: Bumrah Factor

All the five England wickets that went down so far, the pacers have had the last laugh. Bumrah got the first three wickets with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj getting one apiece.

14:10 PM IST: Welcome Greetings

Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test match between England and India.