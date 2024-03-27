Sports

Friendlies: Jude Bellingham Helps England Rescue 2-2 Draw With Belgium - In Pics

The England vs Belgium international friendly ended in a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium. Jude Bellingham’s 22nd goal of the season salvaged the stalemate for England. The Real Madrid midfielder continues his outstanding form going into this year’s European Championship. Bellingham underlined his importance to Gareth Southgate’s team ahead of the Euros with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Wembley Stadium to ensure England avoided back-to-back defeats, following a 0-1 loss to Brazil. Two first-half goals from Youri Tielemans, either side of an Ivan Toney penalty, put Belgium on the verge of their first away win against England. But as the game went deep into stoppage time, Bellingham controlled a pass from substitute James Maddison in a crowded box and coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels with a side-footed shot.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

1/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Jude Bellingham, right, scores his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Advertisement

2/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Phil Foden, left, fights for the ball with Belgium's Amadou Onana, center, during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Advertisement

3/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Belgium's Youri Tielemans celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

4/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Belgium's Youri Tielemans, center, scores his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Advertisement

5/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Jarrod Bowen, right, celebrates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed by a VAR decision during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Advertisement

6/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Lewis Dunk, left, is challenged by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Advertisement

7/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Belgium's Youri Tielemans, second right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

8/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20England%20Vs%20Belgium
International Friendlies: England Vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Belgium's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Dilip Ghosh Apologises For 'Father' Jibe On Mamata; Modi, Yogi Among BJP's Star Campaigners For U'Khand
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: Endrick, Lamine Yamal Star As Brazil Hold Spain 3-3 In Friendly