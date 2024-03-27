Sports

Friendlies: Jude Bellingham Helps England Rescue 2-2 Draw With Belgium - In Pics

The England vs Belgium international friendly ended in a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium. Jude Bellingham’s 22nd goal of the season salvaged the stalemate for England. The Real Madrid midfielder continues his outstanding form going into this year’s European Championship. Bellingham underlined his importance to Gareth Southgate’s team ahead of the Euros with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Wembley Stadium to ensure England avoided back-to-back defeats, following a 0-1 loss to Brazil. Two first-half goals from Youri Tielemans, either side of an Ivan Toney penalty, put Belgium on the verge of their first away win against England. But as the game went deep into stoppage time, Bellingham controlled a pass from substitute James Maddison in a crowded box and coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels with a side-footed shot.