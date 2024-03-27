Friendlies: Jude Bellingham Helps England Rescue 2-2 Draw With Belgium - In Pics

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
England's Jude Bellingham, right, scores his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
England's Phil Foden, left, fights for the ball with Belgium's Amadou Onana, center, during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
Belgium's Youri Tielemans celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
Belgium's Youri Tielemans, center, scores his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
England's Jarrod Bowen, right, celebrates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed by a VAR decision during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
England's Lewis Dunk, left, is challenged by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
Belgium's Youri Tielemans, second right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.
Belgium's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, in London.