Zimbabwe will look to make a strong comeback after a disappointing performance against South Africa, when they lock horns against 2022 runners-up England on Saturday, February 03. Elsewhere, New Zealand too will look to bounce back from their damaging defeat at the hands of India, when they take on Ireland in the Super Six fixture on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
England U-19 Vs Zimbabwe U-19; New Zealand U-19 Vs Ireland U-19: Where To Watch U-19 World Cup Super Six Matches On TV And Online
Here is all you need to know about the Super Six matches of ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 - timing, telecast and live streaming details
England lost their match to Australia via DLS method whereas Zimbabwe ended up with a damaging defeat with a 9-wicket loss to the Proteas.
As for the Kiwis, they lost the match by 214 runs that saw them bowled out for 81. The Irish put up a brave fight against Pakistan in their Super Six match as they the Men In Green won by three wickets.
When will the England U-19 Vs Zimbabwe and New Zealand U-19 Vs Ireland U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six matches be played?
The England U-19 Vs Zimbabwe and New Zealand U-19 Vs Ireland U-19 Super Six matches will be played in Benoni on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1:30pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the England U-19 Vs Zimbabwe and New Zealand U-19 Vs Ireland U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six matches live?
They will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the games be live streamed?
The matches will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
England: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Theo Wylie
Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (c), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ryan Simbi, Munashe Chimusoro.
New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Robbie Foulkes, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson*.* Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe.
Ireland: Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West