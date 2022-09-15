Friday, Sep 16, 2022
ENG-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: England Women Put India Women Into Bat In Series Decider

Both England and India made one change each. Sabbineni Meghana is in for Kiran Navgire for India. England bring in Issy Wong for Lauren Bell.

India are eyeing their first T20I series win against England.
Updated: 15 Sep 2022 11:21 pm

England women's cricket team captain Amy Jones won the toss and elected to field against India women in the third and final T20I match at County Ground, Bristol on Thursday. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India women's tour of England 2022. Live streaming of England women vs India women, 3rd T20I is available on SonyLiv.

India made one change with Sabbineni Meghana coming in for Kiran Navgire. England also made a change, bringing in Issy Wong for Lauren Bell.

Playing XIs

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones (c & wk), Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

India beat England by eight wickets at the same venue on Tuesday after the hosts won the series opener by nine wickets at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street last week.

India are eyeing their first T20I series win against England.

