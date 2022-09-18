ENG-W Vs IND-W, 1st ODI: India Women Bowl First; Jhulan Goswami Back

India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI against England Women at County Ground, Hove on Sunday.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

"It's an important day for us. The first match and we want to set the tone," said Harmanpreet at the toss. The match witnessed the return of veteran Jhulan Goswami. The retiring pacer last played for India in the World Cup, vs Bangladesh on March 22, 2022.

She is already the leading wicket-taker in Women's ODI, with 252 scalps in 201 matches.

India have also named Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh in the playing XI. They were not considered for the T20Is.

England, meanwhile, have handed a debut to Alice 18-year-old Alice Capsey. Amy Jones is leading the side in the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver.

"The team's looked a bit different, a lot of youngsters around which has brought a huge amount of energy and that helps at the end of the summer," Jones said.

Playing XIs:

England : Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong.

India : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

The three-match series is part of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI Championship 2022-25.

India lost the preceding three-match T20I series 2-1.