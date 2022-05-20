ENG Vs NZ: COVID-19 Hits New Zealand Camp; At Least Three Confirmed Positive

At least three members of the New Zealand national cricket team have tested positive for coronavirus in England. The Kiwis are in England for a three-match Test series, which starts on June 2 at Lord's, London. (More Cricket News)

The Rapid Antigen Tests of batter Henry Nicholls, pacer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have returned positive on Friday, and they have begun five days of isolation.

New Zealand are scheduled to play the first warm-up match against county side, Sussex at County Ground, Hove starting Friday. "The four-day warm-up match will go ahead as planned," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

NEWS | Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Shane Jurgensen have begun 5 days of hotel room isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.



The remainder of the tour party have returned negative results and today's 4-day Tour match will go ahead as planned.https://t.co/rj2YwSuLsA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 20, 2022

The second and final warm-up match against a Country Select XI is scheduled for May 26 to 29 at the same ground.

The remainder of the squad members have returned negative tests and will continue to be monitored and tested as required.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are the ICC World Test Championship holders, having beaten India in the inaugural final last year.

The second and third Test matches will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from June 10 to 14, and Headingley, Leeds from June 23 to 27.

New Zealand are currently sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-22 table with 38.89 PCT, with two wins, three defeats and one draw.

England are at the bottom with 12.5 PCT (one win, seven defeats and four draws).

New Zealand have already named an extended 20-man squad for the tour: Kane Williamson (c), Will Young, Tom Latham, Hamish Rutherford, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Cam Fletcher, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Trent Boult.

This will be the first series for new England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, replaced Chris Silverwood, who left the role in February after England were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes in Australia. Paul Collingwood was filling in as a caretaker coach.

Ben Stokes was named the England Test captain after Joe Root resigned from the post following England's Test series defeat in West Indies.

England on Wednesday named a 13-man squad for the series: Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts.