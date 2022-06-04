Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Emerson Royal Escapes Gunfight During Armed Robbery; Tottenham Defender Thanks Off-duty Police Officer

Gun violence is common in Brazil. In 2020, the South American country recorded over 40,000 gun deaths.

Emerson Royal Escapes Gunfight During Armed Robbery; Tottenham Defender Thanks Off-duty Police Officer
Emerson Royal joined Tottenham from Barcelona last season. The Brazilian made 41 appearances for Antonio Conte's side. Courtesy: Twitter (@Emerson_Royal22)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 12:54 pm

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal escaped unscathed a shooting while on holiday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The footballer's father claimed that "probably 20 shots" were fired by the assailant. (More Football News)

Emerson, 23, was taking photos with an off-duty Brazilian police officer outside a nightclub moments when he was targeted.

The incident happened Friday morning.

Related stories

Bernie Ecclestone, Former Formula One Boss, Arrested In Brazil For Carrying Pistol On Plane

Tottenham Pip Arsenal To Final UEFA Champions League Qualification From England

Man Jailed For 10 Years For Attempted Robbery Of Arsenal Players Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac

Reports claimed that the police officer was forced to draw his own weapon, and over 20 shots were fired. A bullet hit the assailant in the back, and he was undergoing hospital treatment.

His father, Emerson de Souza, told Globo Esporte: “I was celebrating and on the way out, this whole affair happened, which was very bad. A horror scene indeed. I don't wish that on anyone.

"He [the policeman] went, as usual, with Royal to the car and when he realised there was a robbery and the criminal was pointing the gun at Emerson, at the time the criminal got distracted, the policeman started to exchange shots with him. It all happened very fast, there were probably 20 shots."

Emerson later thanked the police officer.

Emerson joined the English Premier League outfit from Barcelona last season. The Brazilian made 41 appearances for Antonio Conte's side.

"I will be forever grateful to you," he wrote in an Instagram post. "God sends angels to earth, this is confirmed every day in my life. This human being, I call him an angel, risked his own life to save mine."

Gun violence is common in Brazil. In 2020, the South American country recorded over 40,000 gun deaths.

Tags

Sports Football Emerson Royal Gunfight Robbery Tottenham Hotspur Police Brazil Barcelona EPL English Premier League Antonio Conte
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read