Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Durand Cup 2022: Roy Krishna’s Last-Minute Goal Sends Bengaluru FC To Semifinals Over 10-Man Odisha FC

Bengaluru FC will take on the winners of Rajasthan FC and Hyderabad FC in the Durand Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday.

Roy Krishna in tussle for a ball with an Odisha FC player during their Durand Cup 2022 match.
Roy Krishna in tussle for a ball with an Odisha FC player during their Durand Cup 2022 match. Twitter (Durand Cup)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 10:43 pm

Bengaluru FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over 10-man Odisha FC in the extra-time to make it to their fourth successive semifinal in the Durand Cup 2022 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Frayed tempers marked play during the regulation time that witnessed as many as eight yellow cards and Odisha's Shubham Sarangi getting the marching orders. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Odisha FC fought hard but only to concede in the 98th minute with Siva Sakthi scoring his fourth goal of the tournament.

Odisha suddenly stepped up and looked a better team to bring the game back on an even keel with a well-placed header by Diego Mauricio from a Sahil Panwar free-kick in the 115th minute.

Just when the match was headed for a penalty shootout, BFC's star recruit this season, Roy Krishna grabbed a fine win with a goal in the last touch of the game (120th). Ralte made the blunder of putting the ball out of touch with seconds to go for the final whistle.

The quickly taken throw-in reached an unmarked Krishna about 25-yards out and the Fijian unleashed a powerful right-footed curler to beat Ralte all ends up. Odisha will rue a couple of wasted opportunities in the extra-time. Aussie Osama got a free-header in the 103rd minute but his flick went straight to Gurpreet Sandhu.

Just before the end of the first half of extra-time, Pedro Martin got behind the BFC defence wonderfully off a Raynier free-kick, but with only Gurpreet to beat, botched his connection. This was Bengaluru FC's fourth straight semi-final in all their four appearances in the Asia's oldest football tournament. But they are yet to win a title.

In search of the elusive Durand Cup title, BFC will take on the winners of Rajasthan FC and Hyderabad FC, in the semi-final on Thursday. The other semifinal on Wednesday will be between Mohammedan Sporting and the winners of Sunday's match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Related stories

Durand Cup 2022: Abiola Dauda Brace Takes Mohammedan Sporting Into Semifinals With Kerala Blasters Win

Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United, Chennaiyin FC Qualify For Quarterfinals, ATK Mohun Bagan Ousted

Durand Cup 2022: 10-Man Mohammedan Sporting Hold Bengaluru FC 1-1 In Kolkata, Top Group

Tags

Sports Football Durand Cup Bengaluru FC Odisha FC Rajasthan FC Hyderabad FC Shubham Sarangi Roy Krishna Diego Mauricio
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read