Dubai Tennis C'ships: Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting To Lorenzo Sonego In Round Of 32

India's top-ranked men's singles tennis player Sumit Nagal lost his round of 32 match at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego late on Tuesday, February 27. Nagal went down fighting 4-6 7-5 1-6 against the Italian. Sonego will next meet top seed Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 in his opening match. Meanwhile, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over the Tunisian-Pakistani pair of Skander Mansouri and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi. Bopanna and Ebden, who won the Australian Open last month, took one hour and 41 minutes to get the better of Mansouri and Qureshi 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the round of 16.