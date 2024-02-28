Sumit Nagal of India returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Lorenzo Sonego of Italy returns the ball to Sumit Nagal of India during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sumit Nagal of India serves to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Daniil Medvedev serves to Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.