Sports

Dubai Tennis C'ships: Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting To Lorenzo Sonego In Round Of 32

India's top-ranked men's singles tennis player Sumit Nagal lost his round of 32 match at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego late on Tuesday, February 27. Nagal went down fighting 4-6 7-5 1-6 against the Italian. Sonego will next meet top seed Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 in his opening match. Meanwhile, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over the Tunisian-Pakistani pair of Skander Mansouri and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi. Bopanna and Ebden, who won the Australian Open last month, took one hour and 41 minutes to get the better of Mansouri and Qureshi 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the round of 16.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 28, 2024

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sumit Nagal vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Sumit Nagal of India returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

1/7
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sumit Nagal vs Lorenzo Sonego
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sumit Nagal vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sumit Nagal of India returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2/7
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sumit Nagal vs Lorenzo Sonego
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sumit Nagal vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lorenzo Sonego of Italy returns the ball to Sumit Nagal of India during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
3/7
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sumit Nagal vs Lorenzo Sonego
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sumit Nagal vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sumit Nagal of India serves to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
4/7
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
5/7
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
6/7
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7/7
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Shevchenko | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniil Medvedev serves to Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement