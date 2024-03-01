Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Daniil Medvedev serves to Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Alejandro Fokina of Spain returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Alejandro Fokina of Spain returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sebastian Korda of the U.S. reacts after losing a ball to Andrey Rublev during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Andrey Rublev reacts against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.