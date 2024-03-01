Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev Enter Semi-Finals

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev stayed on course towards a potential re-match for the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 after the Russians won their respective quarter-finals on Thursday (February 29, 2024). Medvedev, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, defeated eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-3 to set up a semifinal against third-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert. The second-seeded Rublev advanced when Sebastian Korda retired with an unspecified injury. Rublev was up 6-4 4-3 at the time, Associated Press reported. Rublev will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik, who reached the last four after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka also retired with an injury. The big-serving Bublik was leading 6-4 4-1.