Dubai Tennis Championships: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev Enter Semi-Finals

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev stayed on course towards a potential re-match for the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 after the Russians won their respective quarter-finals on Thursday (February 29, 2024). Medvedev, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, defeated eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-3 to set up a semifinal against third-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert. The second-seeded Rublev advanced when Sebastian Korda retired with an unspecified injury. Rublev was up 6-4 4-3 at the time, Associated Press reported. Rublev will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik, who reached the last four after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka also retired with an injury. The big-serving Bublik was leading 6-4 4-1.

March 1, 2024
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Daniil Medvedev serves to Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Alejandro Fokina of Spain returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Fokina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Alejandro Fokina of Spain returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Sebastian Korda of the U.S. reacts after losing a ball to Andrey Rublev during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Andrey Rublev reacts against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

