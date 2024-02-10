Bouncing back superbly after losing in the first round to Iranian-French Grand Master Alireza Firouzja, India's Dommaraju Gukesh beat World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the second round of the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T Challenge in Hamburg, Germany. The 17-year-old from Chennai also defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren of China and Levon Aronian of the USA to cap off a memorable day. (More Chess News)

Gukesh is now placed joint second alongside Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov with three points out of a possible four. Local boy Vincent Keymar is currently the sole leader with 3.5 points in four rounds, while Carlsen stands fifth in the eight-player field.