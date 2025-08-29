Sports

Diamond League Finals 2025: Weber Beats Chopra; Duplantis, Lyles Win

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men's javelin throw competition in the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday night. Julian Weber won the javelin throw event with two 90m-plus throws. Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis of Sweden held off strong competition to clinch his fifth consecutive pole vault title in the competition. Meanwhile, in the men's 200m sprint, Noah Lyles finished first. A total of 26 Diamond League titles – plus prize money and wild card entries for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 – were up for grabs on the second day.