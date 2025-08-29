Sports

Diamond League Finals 2025: Weber Beats Chopra; Duplantis, Lyles Win

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men's javelin throw competition in the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday night. Julian Weber won the javelin throw event with two 90m-plus throws. Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis of Sweden held off strong competition to clinch his fifth consecutive pole vault title in the competition. Meanwhile, in the men's 200m sprint, Noah Lyles finished first. A total of 26 Diamond League titles – plus prize money and wild card entries for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 – were up for grabs on the second day.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Julian Weber wins men's javelin
Diamond League Finals 2025: Julian Weber of Germany | Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Julian Weber of Germany celebrates winning the men's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

2/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Neeraj Chopra of India
Diamond League Finals 2025: Neeraj Chopra of India | Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the men's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

3/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Noah Lyles of United States
Diamond League Finals 2025: Noah Lyles of United States | Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Noah Lyles of United States celebrates winning the men's 200m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

4/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Hamish Kerr of New Zealand
Diamond League Finals 2025: Hamish Kerr of New Zealand | Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand celebrates winning the men's high jump competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

5/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Femke Bol of Netherlands
Diamond League Finals 2025: Femke Bol of Netherlands | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Femke Bol of Netherlands celebrates winning the women's 400m hurdles competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

6/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Karsten Warholm of Norway
Diamond League Finals 2025: | Photo: Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP

Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates winning the 400m hurdles competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

7/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Jimmy Gressier of France
Diamond League Finals 2025: Jimmy Gressier of France | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Jimmy Gressier of France celebrates winning the men's 3000m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

8/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Audrey Werro of Switzerland
Diamond League Finals 2025: Audrey Werro of Switzerland | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Audrey Werro of Switzerland celebrates winning after the women's 800m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

9/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya
Diamond League Finals 2025: Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya celebrates winning the men's 800m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

10/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Elina Tzengko of Greece
Diamond League Finals 2025: Elina Tzengko of Greece | Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Elina Tzengko of Greece celebrates after winning the women's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

11/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Brittany Brown of the US
Diamond League Finals 2025: Brittany Brown of the US | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Brittany Brown of the US celebrates winning the women's 200m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

12/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Noah Lyles of the US
Diamond League Finals 2025: Noah Lyles of the US | Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, left, and Noah Lyles of the US compete in the men's 100m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

13/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Cordell Tinch of the US
Diamond League Finals 2025: Cordell Tinch of the US | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Cordell Tinch of the US, center, on his way to winning the men's 110m hurdles competition ahead of Jason Joseph of Switzerland, left, and Rachid Muratake of Japan during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

14/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Jo-Ane Du Plessis of South Africa
Diamond League Finals 2025: Jo-Ane Du Plessis of South Africa | Photo: Til Buergy/Keystone via AP

Jo-Ane Du Plessis of South Africa competes in the women's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

15/15
Switzerland Diamond League finals 2025 day 2 photos_Larissa Iapichino of Italy
Diamond League Finals 2025: Larissa Iapichino of Italy | Photo: Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP

Larissa Iapichino of Italy competes in the women's long jump competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

