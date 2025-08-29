Julian Weber of Germany celebrates winning the men's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the men's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Noah Lyles of United States celebrates winning the men's 200m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Hamish Kerr of New Zealand celebrates winning the men's high jump competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Femke Bol of Netherlands celebrates winning the women's 400m hurdles competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates winning the 400m hurdles competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Jimmy Gressier of France celebrates winning the men's 3000m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Audrey Werro of Switzerland celebrates winning after the women's 800m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya celebrates winning the men's 800m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Elina Tzengko of Greece celebrates after winning the women's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Brittany Brown of the US celebrates winning the women's 200m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, left, and Noah Lyles of the US compete in the men's 100m competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Cordell Tinch of the US, center, on his way to winning the men's 110m hurdles competition ahead of Jason Joseph of Switzerland, left, and Rachid Muratake of Japan during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Jo-Ane Du Plessis of South Africa competes in the women's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Larissa Iapichino of Italy competes in the women's long jump competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.