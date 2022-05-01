DC Vs LSG, IPL 2022: KL Rahul Lauds Mohsin Khan After Pacer Stars With 4/16 In Lucknow Super Giants’ Win

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was all praise for his teammate Mohsin Khan, who picked 4/16 against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mohsin played a big role in stopping Delhi six runs short of LSG’s total.

DC Vs LSG Highights |Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule

Mohsin, who was picked by LSG at IPL 2022 auction for INR 20 lakh, has picked a total of eight wickets from four games at an economy rate of 6.07 in IPL 2022. The player had been a part of Mumbai Indians squad from 2018 to 2020 but he got to play his maiden IPL game this year.

Coming on the back of 3/24 against Punjab Kings, Mohsin Khan put a further better performance on Sunday and registered his best IPL figures of 4/16.

“He (Mohsin Khan) has been brilliant, played him in the nets first time a month ago ... didn't want to face him, seriously. He was sharp, he's scary at times in the nets. It's not just the pace, he has a good brain, has a bit of skill as well, has a great slower one and he knows when to use them. Eager to learn, eager to play, obviously he's been around with the teams for the last 2-3 years, he hasn't got a chance, he was very eager to play and he's been a confident guy,” said Rahul in praise of the pacer.

“Even under pressure, he's bowled some really big overs for us and he's performed for us. Hopefully he can learn, get better, get confident and keep doing the job for us,” he added.

Lucknow Super Giants marched to their third consecutive win. They hold the second spot in IPL 2022 table with 14 points to their credit from ten games. A win will more or less confirm their playoff berth.

“Really not thinking about that (playoffs), we've played some good cricket. Happy with the way we are doing the right things, just gives us confidence and we need to come out every game and give it our 100%, that's what we are trying to do,” said Rahul.