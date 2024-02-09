Top-seeded Frances Tiafoe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 19-year-old fellow American Alex Michelsen on Thursday night. (More Tennis News)

Tiafoe gave himself three match points with a backspinning drop volley that landed so close to the net, it bounced back over to his side. Michelsen had already given up pursuit when the ball bounced.