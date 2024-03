Sports

CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Start Title Defence With Facile Win - In Pics

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the Indian Premier League 2024 opener at Chepauk, Chennai on Friday. Opting to bat first, RCB recovered to 173/6 thanks to a 95-run stand in 50 balls between Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 26). Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets on his CSK debut. CSK reached the target in 18.4 overs with Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28) hitting the winning runs, a four off Alzarri Joseph for a six-wicket victory.