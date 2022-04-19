Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Manchester United’s Premier League Game At Liverpool After Son Dies

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday announced the death of their newborn son.

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Manchester United’s Premier League Game At Liverpool After Son Dies
Cristiano Ronaldo misses the game to support his family at the loss of the newborn. Twitter/@ManUtd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 6:50 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool on Tuesday after the death of one of his newborn twins. (More Football News)

The boy's death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Related stories

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Igor Stimac Names 41 Probables For Camp Ahead Of Final Round Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Rodriguez Announce Death Of Newborn Son; Football World Mourns

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County Relegated From Second Tier Of English Football Championship

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," United said in a statement. 

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on social media.

Tags

Sports Football Liverpool Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Premier League 2021-22 EPL 2021-22
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read