Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Manchester United In Dark, Portuguese Star Remains Absent In Pre-Season Training

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the Manchester United pre-season training session and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly’s contact with the footballer’s agent has left the sporting world in question mark about the Portugal captain’s future at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

The 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who rejoined Manchester United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 season, has desired to leave the Theatre of Dreams after the Red Devils failed to secure a UEFA Champions League spot. Manchester United finished sixth in the English Premier League standings.

According to Italian football journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo didn’t join the training under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at Carrington citing ‘personal/family issue’.

While nothing official about the absence came from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo’s reasons to skip the pre-season training can’t be avoided considering the death of his newborn son in April earlier this year and want to spend more time with his family.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had shared the news on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up also today for Man United training, told the club he’s still “dealing with personal/family issue” 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC



Jorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position. pic.twitter.com/OuCfiFtIWy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

Ronaldo’s absence also means the former Real Madrid star is highly unlikely to be available for Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Thailand. However, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes ‘contacting’ Boehly has sparked a fire that the Portuguese star joining the Blues under Thomas Tuchel.

With the names of Bayern Munich also cropping up to sign the highly-rated star, Chelsea happens to be the favourites to steal Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford and complete a shock Stamford Bridge switch.

What Cristiano Ronaldo Brings To Chelsea?

Although Chelsea finished third in English Premier League 2021-22, the Blues lacked a consistent goal scorer upfront with Belgian international Romelu Lukaku misfiring. Signing Ronaldo could fix their problem.

Having said that, Boehly needs to sit and discuss with Tuchel whether the Manchester United star fits in the coach’s plans or not as the German has intended to boost up Chelsea’s defensive reinforcements.

With Lukuku leaving for Inter Milan on loan and also Timo Werner failing to live up to the expectations, it would make sense to bring in Ronaldo for Tuchel. Reportedly, Tuchel is also keen on signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and it will be interesting to see how things at Stamford Bridge build up.

Ronaldo was also Manchester United’s highest goal-scorer in the English Premier League 2021-22 season scoring 18 goals in 30 games. In other competitions, Romaldo scored six goals in eight matches, thus maintaining the star status during his second spell at Old Trafford so far.