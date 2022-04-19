Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Rodriguez Announce Death Of Newborn Son; Football World Mourns

Portugal and Manchester United football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on social media on Monday that their baby son has passed away. The couple had announced last October they were expecting twins. (More Football News)

In December, Ronaldo and his partner stated they were expecting a boy and a girl. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” the post added.

Ronaldo reportedly met Georgina in 2016 in during his time at Real Madrid. She also travelled with Ronaldo in Turin at Juventus before moving to England at Manchester United. Ronaldo’s first child with Georgina, Alana Martina, was born in 2017. Ronaldo is also the father of fraternal twins Eva and Mateo. He also has a son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, with his former partner.

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro also posted a heartbreaking note after the tragic news came to light. “I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our little angel is already on father’s lap,” she wrote.

“And our little girl who is here firm and strong and healthy will teach us more and more that only love matters.” Meanwhile, soon after the news came out, tributes started pouring in support of Ronaldo.

“Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time,” Manchester United wrote. A tweet from the English Premier League reads: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.”

“My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way,” Brazilian football legend Pele wrote.