Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I: Pathum Nissanka Provides Great Start, SL 96/0 After 10 Overs

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I: The first match of the three-match T20I series between ZIM and SL is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare

Outlook Sports Desk
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I from the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The contest took place on September 3, Wednesday.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, September 3. The hosts come into the shorter format on a high, having already clinched the ODI series 2-0, and will be eager to carry that momentum forward. However, they are yet to announce their squad for the series, which is expected to be revealed on the eve of the opener.

That said, Zimbabwe’s recent record in T20Is has been far from encouraging. Their last outing in July, during a home Tri-Series against New Zealand and South Africa, saw them lose all four league games and fail to reach the finals. On the other hand, Sri Lanka arrive with confidence and stability, having won two of their four T20Is this year, and will aim to build on their ODI success with another series win in the shortest format.

Full Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Dushan Hemantha, Vishen Halambage, Kamindu Mendis

Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

