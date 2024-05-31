Cricket

Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up

Today's Sports News LIVE May 31, 2024: French Open enters day 6 today with Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and some other big names set to be in action. In T20 World Cup warm-ups, Namibia beat Papua New Guniea in a close game while Netherlands and Canada could not play each other due to bad weather. Australia is chasing 258 right now against West Indies. In international cricket, England defeated Pakistan in 4th T20i to complete a 2-0 series win. Badminton fans have Singapore Open quarters lined up today with the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand pairing only Indians left in fray. Follow live scores and updates from all sports right here