Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up

French Open Updates
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed out of the rain and moved into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.
The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.
The inclement weather, which is expected to last for much of the day, halted play on all courts not equipped with a roof for the third consecutive day. (AP)
ENG Vs PAK 4th T20I: England Win Match, Series
Today's Sports News LIVE May 31, 2024
French Open enters day 6 today with Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and some other big names set to be in action. In T20 World Cup warm-ups, Namibia beat Papua New Guniea in a close game while Netherlands and Canada could not play each other due to bad weather. Australia is chasing 258 right now against West Indies. In international cricket, England defeated Pakistan in 4th T20i to complete a 2-0 series win. Badminton fans have Singapore Open quarters lined up today with the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand pairing only Indians left in fray. Follow live scores and updates from all sports right here