With three back-to-back thrillers over the past weekend (March 8-10), action is well and truly heating up in the Women's Premier League 2024. UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals pulled off stunning victories in games that went right down to the wire at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

We are 17 matches into the tournament, and three more group-stage clashes remain before the play-offs begin. Gujarat Giants face the Warriorz on Monday (March 11), Mumbai take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore the following evening and Delhi are up against Gujarat in the last league phase match-up. The table-toppers will advance straight to the final, which will be played on Sunday, March 17 in Delhi.