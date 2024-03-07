Cricket

Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants' Harleen Deol Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament - Report

Harleen sustained the knee injury while fielding in the first over of match 8 of the ongoing WPL against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru

March 7, 2024
Gujarat Giants' Harleen Deol batting against UP Warriorz in WPL 2024. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Harleen Deol, the Gujarat Giants batter-allrounder is reportedly ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League 2024 due to a knee injury. According to a report from Cricbuzz, Vidarbha batter Bharti Fulmali has been roped in as her replacement in the Gujarat Giants' squad. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

Deol has made 48 runs in three outings for the Giants in this season with an individual best of 22. She was also promoted up in the batting order but she failed to impress with the bat and scored runs with an average of 16 and a strike rate of 75.

She sustained the knee injury while fielding in the first over of match 8 of the ongoing WPL against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. Fulmali was seen practising with the Gujarat Giants squad before the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi on Wednesday. Harleen was also spotted cheering for her team there but not in the Giants' colours.

Gujara Giants vice-captain Sneh Rana has also missed the last two games due to an illness and according to the reports she has recovered well and will be available for the selection in their next game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (9 March).

The Giants team faced two setbacks in their fast bowling department before starting their campaign. Kashvee Gautam, an uncapped pace sensation who was bought for 2 crore in the December auction, got injured. Lauren Cheatle, an Australian bowler, had to withdraw from WPL 2024 after undergoing a medical procedure to remove skin cancer from her neck.

The Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants managed their first win of the season in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday in Delhi. After consecutive four losses, they managed a 19-run victory over RCB after Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney played fabulous knocks in a run-fest at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

