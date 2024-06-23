West Indies Vs South Africa, Antigua Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During WI Vs RSA T20 World Cup Super 8 Match?

Will it rain during the West Indies vs South Africa match in Super 8s at the T20 World Cup? (Key Battles | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The question is currently on the minds of cricket fans in Caribbean and South Africa as their teams lock horns in a virtual quarter-final in the last Super 8 match of Group 2 on Sunday (Monday IST) in the T20 World Cup which takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
The loser of the match gets knocked out of the T20 World Cup while the winner progresses to the semifinals.
England have already assured themselves of a top two finish in Group 2 after knocking out United States on Sunday. Only one of West Indies or South Africa can join the defending champions as the second semifinalists from this group. Who will it be?
We will get to know soon.
South Africa enter the match on the back of a six-match winning streak in this competition. No team has been able to beat them so far but they are now just a loss away from getting knocked out.
West Indies on the other hand have only tasted defeat once in their six matches. A win will help them continue their sweet run at home and put them in the T20 World Cup semifinal for the first time since their winning campaign in 2016.
In this virtual quarterfinal between West Indies and South Africa, it is important to look at the weather in North Sound, Antigua where the match takes place. So here we take a look at the weather around the stadium during the match hours.
North Sound, Antigua Weather Forecast For WI vs RSA Super 8 Match
The West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 match takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The start time for the match is 8:00 PM local time.
The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy during the match with the temperature around 28 degree Celsius. There will be strong wind throughout the day.
Chances of rain are around 20-24%.