Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa, Antigua Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During WI Vs RSA T20 World Cup Super 8 Match?

In this virtual quarterfinal between West Indies and South Africa, it is important to look at the weather in North Sound, Antigua where the match takes place. So here we take a look at the weather around the stadium during the match hours

AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Rain delayed the start of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and England at Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Will it rain during the West Indies vs South Africa match in Super 8s at the T20 World Cup? (Key Battles | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The question is currently on the minds of cricket fans in Caribbean and South Africa as their teams lock horns in a virtual quarter-final in the last Super 8 match of Group 2 on Sunday (Monday IST) in the T20 World Cup which takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The loser of the match gets knocked out of the T20 World Cup while the winner progresses to the semifinals.

England have already assured themselves of a top two finish in Group 2 after knocking out United States on Sunday. Only one of West Indies or South Africa can join the defending champions as the second semifinalists from this group. Who will it be?

We will get to know soon.

England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Friday, June 21, 2024. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
United States Vs England, T20 World Cup: ENG Book First Semi-Final Berth With Clinical 10-Wicket Demolition Of USA

BY Outlook Sports Desk

South Africa enter the match on the back of a six-match winning streak in this competition. No team has been able to beat them so far but they are now just a loss away from getting knocked out.

West Indies on the other hand have only tasted defeat once in their six matches. A win will help them continue their sweet run at home and put them in the T20 World Cup semifinal for the first time since their winning campaign in 2016.

In this virtual quarterfinal between West Indies and South Africa, it is important to look at the weather in North Sound, Antigua where the match takes place. So here we take a look at the weather around the stadium during the match hours.

North Sound, Antigua Weather Forecast For WI vs RSA Super 8 Match

Photo: The Weather Channel
info_icon

The West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 match takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The start time for the match is 8:00 PM local time.

The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy during the match with the temperature around 28 degree Celsius. There will be strong wind throughout the day.

Chances of rain are around 20-24%.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is Goan Dodol? State Seeks GI Tag For Traditional Sweet
  2. Plus One: Black Flags Waved At Kerala Education Minister
  3. UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals
  4. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  5. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  4. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
  5. Bhavika Sharma Reveals 'Mature' Look Post 7-Yr Leap In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'
Sports News
  1. ENG Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Adil Rashid Hails Match-Winners Chris Jordan And Jos Buttler
  2. Sports News June 23 Hughlights: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; IND-W Sweep SA-W 3-0 In ODI
  3. Mirlind Daku Banned: UEFA Takes Action Against Albanian For Offensive Chanting At Euro 2024
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, Antigua Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During WI Vs RSA T20 World Cup Super 8 Match?
  5. United States Vs England, T20 WC 2024 Highlights: ENG Seal First Semi-Final Spot With Crushing 10-Wicket Win Over USA
World News
  1. Rapper Julio Foolio Fatally Shot During His 26th Birthday Celebration In Tampa, Florida: Community Reels From Another Loss To Gun Violence
  2. Pakistan Reports 13th Case Of Congo Virus | All You Need To Know About CCHF, Its Symptoms
  3. Hind Rajab's Family Car Was Fired By Israeli Tank From Just Few Metres Away: Investigation
  4. 4 Killed After Ukrainian Drone And Missile Attack in Russia, Crime; Fresh Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 1
  5. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News June 23 Hughlights: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; IND-W Sweep SA-W 3-0 In ODI
  6. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS