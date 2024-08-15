West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test match against the West Indies that starts Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News)
Here are the playing 11s of both South Africa and the West Indies for the second Test match, which is also the final Test of the series.
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
The West Indies have included Shamar Joseph in the playing XI. The fiery fast bowler will be playing his first home Test and replaces Kemar Roach in the XI. Meanwhile, South Africa have made two changes, with Dane Piedt and Nandre Burger in for Ryan Rickelton and Lungi Ngidi.
The first Test between the two sides ended in a draw as the rain continously intervened. This is the final Test in the series and the two teams will now head for a three-match T20I series.