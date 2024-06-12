Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 26 Preview: Kiwis Into Do-Die Clash

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 75 in 15.2 overs in a stunning 84-run loss to Afghanistan in their tournament-opener at the Providence Stadium

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Players of New Zealand sing during the anthems ceremony prior to an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Afghanistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

Staring at early elimination, New Zealand will look to dish out a much-improved show in a do-or-die clash against tournament co-hosts West Indies in the T20 World Cup in Tarouba. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 75 in 15.2 overs in a stunning 84-run loss to Afghanistan in their tournament-opener at the Providence Stadium.

This loss dropped their run rate to -4.2, the lowest among the four teams in Group D, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

Only two of their batters managed to score double digits and the Kane Williamson-led side will have to buck up as a batting unit to pose any challenge to the local favourites.

It's not just the batting, their fielding also put them down as they dropped easy chances, missed stumping and run-out as the Afghanistan opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set it up with a solid 103-run opening stand.

West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 26: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Now, they find themselves on the brink of a rare group stage exit -- an unexpected predicament for a team known for its remarkable consistency in World Cups, having reached the semi-finals in all six recent editions: the ODI World Cups of 2015, 2019, and 2023, and the T20 World Cups of 2016, 2021, and 2022.

West Indies on the other hand face no such issues as a Super Eight berth will be up for grabs if they manage to secure a third win on the trot.

Having started off with a scrappy win over Papua New Guinea, WI have started to come on their own and coasted to a 134-run victory after bowling out Uganda for 39 in their previous match.

Teams (from)

West Indies Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra.

Match starts: 6am IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Red Fort Attack: President Murmu Rejects Pak Terrorist's Mercy Plea | Who Is He?
  2. Day In Pics: June 12, 2024
  3. NTA To Move SC For Transfer Of Petitions Against Alleged Irregularities In NEET-UG Exam From Different HCs
  4. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  5. MEA's Pardeshi Represents India At High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza
Entertainment News
  1. Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’: Jake Gyllenhaal Leads The Pack At The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'
  4. How To Ace The Summer Vacay Look? Malavika Mohanan Shares Inspiration
  5. 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Trailer Review: Seth Rogen Returns As Frank In This R-Rated Animated Comedy Where Food Comes To Life
Sports News
  1. NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' After Accepting Blame For Dallas Mavericks' 2-0 Deficit
  2. ISL: Valpuia Signs Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC Till 2027
  3. Football Transfer: Benjamin Sesko Ends Future Speculation By Signing New RB Leipzig Deal
  4. I Need To See What Happens, Says An Unsure Andy Murray Of Paris Olympics Participation
  5. Oman Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 Preview: Defending Champions Stare Early Exit
World News
  1. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
  2. Heavy Rains, Storm Hit Spain's Majorca Airport; Runways Flooded, Flight Ops Hit | Visuals
  3. Popular Pak YouTuber And Staunch Critic Of The Army Detained By Intelligence Officials, His Lawyer Alleges
  4. Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside
  5. From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka