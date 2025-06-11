Cricket

West Indies Tour Of Ireland 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs WI 1st T20I On TV And Online

Check the live streaming, timings, venue and other details for the upcoming Ireland vs West Indies 2025 1st T20I

Shai Hope and Gudakesh Motie. AP Photo
West Indies' Shai Hope, right, is congratulated by teammate Gudakesh Motie after taking a catch to dismiss United States' Andries Gous during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Ireland will take on the West Indies in the first of the three-match T20I series, starting from June 12, Thursday in Belfast. The West Indies cricket team come into this series on the back of a 3-0 drubbing against England earlier in June.

West Indies will play three T20Is against Ireland with all matches set to be held at Bready Cricket Ground in Northern Ireland.

The West Indies and Ireland have locked horns against each other in eight head-to-head T20 matches to date with each team winning three games apiece. Two were no results.

Ireland vs West Indies 2025 T20 Series Schedule

  • June 12, Thursday: Ireland vs West Indies 1st match - 7:30 PM

  • June 14, Saturday: Ireland vs West Indies 2nd match - 7:30 PM

  • June 15, Sunday: Ireland vs West Indies 3rd match - 7:30 PM

Ireland vs West Indies 2025 T20 Series Live Streaming Info

When is Ireland vs England 1st T20I?

The Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I will be held on June 12, Thursday at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Ireland Vs West 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of the Ireland vs West Indies T20 2025 cricket series will be available on the FanCode website and app. There will be no live telecast of the IRE vs WI T20I series on any TV channel in India.

Ireland vs West Indies 2025 T20 Series - Squads

Ireland

Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Gavin Hoey

West Indies

Shai Hope (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd

