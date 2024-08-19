Andre Russell and Jason Holder have been rested for the three-match T20 series between the West Indies and South Africa later this month. (More Cricket News)
According to Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe, the Windies all-rounders have requested "a period of rest", with the latter playing five back-to-back Tests against England and South Africa.
The West Indies fell to a two-match Test series defeat against South Africa yesterday, having already lost a Test series to England in July, their first series win since the tour of Pakistan in 2022.
Matthew Forde and Fabian Allen have returned to the squad after missing the T20 World Cup co-hosted by West Indies in June, while Alzarri Joseph and Brandon King remain absent.
"I’m confident in the squad we’ve selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success," said Windies head coach Daren Sammy.
The West Indies will play the T20 Series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on 23rd August, 25th August and 27th August.