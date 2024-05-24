Cricket

USA Vs BAN 2nd T20I: United States' Bowler Ali Khan Credits Bowlers For Famous Victory

Chasing the remaining 60 runs, they lost all eight wickets, ending at a total of 138 runs, losing the match by 6 runs. Thanks to the bowlers of the USA, particularly Ali Khan, whose spell of 3 wickets earned him the Man of the match

X | USA Cricket
Ali Khan of United States in action during the 2nd t20I match against Bangladesh. Photo: X | USA Cricket
The United States took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after they defeated Bangladesh by 6 Runs on Thursday, at Houston. (More Cricket News)

Batting first Moinak Patel's team set the target of 145 runs for Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh. During the powerplay, the visitors were at 30/2 in 5 overs. However, After the skipper was dismissed with only 36 runs off 34 balls, making it 78/3, the tone for USA's victory was set. Match title.

Ali's dismissals include Shakib Al Hasan (30 runs off 23 balls), Rishad Hossain (9 runs off 5 balls), and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (0 in 2 balls). Besides, Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk each contributed by taking two wickets, strengthening the bowling prowess of the United States.

In the post match interview, Khan said, "A lot of credit goes to the bowlers. They really put in the effort and brought their A-Game to restrict the Bangladeshi batsmen."

The fast bowler explained how the bowling prowess worked, "We took wickets at crucial stages, and that put the pressure back on Bangladesh" he said.

On the other hand, Najmul Shanto after having a challenging tour of the USA stated, "I think it’s very disappointing for us, we lost wickets I think in almost every over in the middle."

Shanto also figured out that it is not about learning more skills but about altering the style of play, needed to secure a victory in the already lost three match series. He said, "We should change our mentality and mindset.”

USA had defeated Bangladesh in the first T20I match by 5 wickets, chasing the target of 154 runs.

This series being held just ahead of the upcoming ICC t20I men's world cup was supposed to be warm up for the Bengal Tigers. But the disappointing result suggests a lot of lessons and practice for team Bangladesh.

