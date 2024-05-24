In his post-match interview, Khan was adjudged the Player of The Match for his spell of 3/25. He said, "I think it was a low scoring game, the wicket slowed down in the second innings. Credit goes to the bowlers, kept taking wickets. Put the pressure back on Bangladesh. Was a good 19th over by Netravalkar, that helped me in the last over. My goal was to back myself and try to get the wicket. That four put the pressure back on me, but I got back to my strengths. The tail enders expect yorkers, so tried to go short."