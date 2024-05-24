The United States of America (USA) stunned a full-strength Bangladesh side to clinch a famous win in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the three-match T20I series in Houston. Bangladesh were bowled out for 138 in 19.3 overs as they lost by six runs at the Prairie View Cricket Complex. (More Cricket News)
USA bowler Ali Khan, who has in the past represented IPL side KKR, picked up three wickets as he led USA to a historic series win and their first-ever against a Test-playing nation in T20 cricket. The win is a huge boost for the minnows especially with the T20 World Cup just few days away and will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from June 1.
The USA, who won the first T20I with relative ease, came in the second game with a lot of confidence. The hosts were unfazed of facing Bangladesh and their body language was upbeat as they defended a small total on a sluggish pitch in Houston.
Winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first. Steven Taylor and captain Monank Patel started off well but the later was dismissed for 42 whereas Taylor was out on 31 off Rishad Hossain's bowling.
Aaron Jones made a well-made 35 off 34 balls as the hosts registered 144/6 in their 20 overs.
In reply, the visitors lost Soumya Sarkar was sent back on the fourth delivery in the 1st over of the chase. At 30/2, Bangladesh's innings were rebuilt by their skipper Shanto (36) and Towhid Hridoy (25) but post their dismissals, it all went downhill.
Despite Shakib Al Hasan's 30, Bangladesh's lower-order provided little assistance as they were bowled out for 138 in 19.3 overs as they lost by 6 runs.
In his post-match interview, Khan was adjudged the Player of The Match for his spell of 3/25. He said, "I think it was a low scoring game, the wicket slowed down in the second innings. Credit goes to the bowlers, kept taking wickets. Put the pressure back on Bangladesh. Was a good 19th over by Netravalkar, that helped me in the last over. My goal was to back myself and try to get the wicket. That four put the pressure back on me, but I got back to my strengths. The tail enders expect yorkers, so tried to go short."
The third and final T20I between the two teams will be played on Saturday, May 25.