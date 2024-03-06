UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

A battered and bruised Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back from their defeat in match 12 of the WPL 2024 at the hands of Delhi Capitals, when they take on Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 7, Thursday. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
The match will start at 7:30 PM and has seen a change in the WPL 2024 standings after five games. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians have slid into third in the table with six points whereas UP Warriorz have four points.
Their previous encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Feb 28 saw Kiran Navghire take the attack to the Mumbai bowlers as she smashed them to all corners of the ground.
UP Warriorz ended up winning by seven wickets in that match and would look to repeat the same in the upcoming match.
Squads:
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt.
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.
When UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 match will be played?
The UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians match no. 14 in the WPL 2024 will take place on March 7, Thursday at 7:30 pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Where to watch UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 match?
In India, UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels. All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.