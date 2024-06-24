Cricket

USA Vs ENG T20 WC 2024: England Clinch First Semi-Final Berth With 10-Wicket Victory Over United States - In Pics

England roared loud as they clinched the first Semi-final berth of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 23 at Bridgetown with a dominant 10-wicket victory over USA in the Super Eights clash. This victory sent shivers down the spines of the remaining contenders. Chris Jordan emerged as the hero of the hour with a historic bowling performance. His fiery spell not only restricted the American batting order to a meagre 115 runs, but also etched his name in the record books by claiming the first-ever T20I hat-trick for England. Chasing a modest target, England's openers feasted on the bowling attack. Jos Buttler, in particular, played an amazing knock, carving an unbeaten 83 runs off just 38 deliveries. His brutal over against Harmeet Singh, where he launched five shots over the boundary, breaking the solar panel and window. England chased down the 116-run target in just 9.4 overs.

T20 World Cup 2024: England vs USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Shadley Van Schalkwyk, left, greets England's captain Jos Buttler at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

2/11
Jos Buttler reacts after scoring fifty runs
Jos Buttler reacts after scoring fifty runs | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's captain Jos Buttler reacts after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

3/11
Jos Buttler bats against USA
Jos Buttler bats against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's captain Jos Buttler bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

4/11
Phil Salt plays a shot against USA
Phil Salt plays a shot against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Phil Salt plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

5/11
Englands captain Jos Buttler plays a shot
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

6/11
Englands Phil Salt plays a shot
England's Phil Salt plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Phil Salt plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

7/11
Chris Jordan celebrates after getting a hat-trick against USA
Chris Jordan celebrates after getting a hat-trick against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Chris Jordan celebrates after getting a hat-trick by dismissing United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

8/11
Englands Chris Jordan bowls against USA
England's Chris Jordan bowls against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Chris Jordan bowls the delivery to get a hat-trick by dismissing United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

9/11
Chris Jordan celebrates the dismissal of Noshtush Kenjige
Chris Jordan celebrates the dismissal of Noshtush Kenjige | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Chris Jordan, left, celebrates the dismissal of United States' Noshtush Kenjige during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

10/11
Harmeet Singh plays a shot against England
Harmeet Singh plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Harmeet Singh plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

11/11
Corey Anderson plays a shot against England
Corey Anderson plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Corey Anderson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: 1 Dead, 10 Injured Over Land Dispute In Shamli
  2. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy
  3. 'No Drama Please', PM Tells Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session; Takes Oath As Member Of 18th LS | WATCH
  4. Mahtab Takes Oath As Pro-Tem Speaker Of New Lok Sabha
  5. 'Acts Of Glorifying Terrorism Allowed To Be Routine In Canada...': Indian Embassy Strong Words
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
  2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  4. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  5. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. USA Vs ENG T20 WC 2024: England Clinch First Semi-Final Berth With 10-Wicket Victory Over United States - In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  4. India's Next Coach: Gautam Gambhir Puts Forth His 5 Demands To BCCI Ahead Of Taking The Hot Seat - Report
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Jansen's Six Propels Proteas Into Semis
World News
  1. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  2. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  3. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
  5. Russia: Gunmen Kill Over 15 People, Including Cops, Priest, Civilians In Southern Dagestan
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy