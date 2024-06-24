United States' Shadley Van Schalkwyk, left, greets England's captain Jos Buttler at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's captain Jos Buttler reacts after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's captain Jos Buttler bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Phil Salt plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Phil Salt plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Chris Jordan celebrates after getting a hat-trick by dismissing United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Chris Jordan bowls the delivery to get a hat-trick by dismissing United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Chris Jordan, left, celebrates the dismissal of United States' Noshtush Kenjige during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
United States' Harmeet Singh plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
United States' Corey Anderson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.