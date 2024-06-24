Cricket

USA Vs ENG T20 WC 2024: England Clinch First Semi-Final Berth With 10-Wicket Victory Over United States - In Pics

England roared loud as they clinched the first Semi-final berth of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 23 at Bridgetown with a dominant 10-wicket victory over USA in the Super Eights clash. This victory sent shivers down the spines of the remaining contenders. Chris Jordan emerged as the hero of the hour with a historic bowling performance. His fiery spell not only restricted the American batting order to a meagre 115 runs, but also etched his name in the record books by claiming the first-ever T20I hat-trick for England. Chasing a modest target, England's openers feasted on the bowling attack. Jos Buttler, in particular, played an amazing knock, carving an unbeaten 83 runs off just 38 deliveries. His brutal over against Harmeet Singh, where he launched five shots over the boundary, breaking the solar panel and window. England chased down the 116-run target in just 9.4 overs.