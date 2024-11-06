UGA Vs SIN, ICC CWC Challenge League B, Toss Update: Singapore Bat First Against Uganda

Uganda are up against Singapore in match 1 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Wednesday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Toss Update
Singapore won the toss and elected to bat first against Uganda in Entebbe.
Playing XIs
Singapore: Aman Desai, Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Manpreet Singh(w/c), Akshay Puri, Amartya Kaul, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Harsha Bharadwaj, Riaan Naik, Aahan Achar
Uganda: Raghav Dhawan, Riazat Ali Shah(c), Shrideep Mangela, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam(w), Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Robinson Obuy
Brian Masaba, who led Uganda in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was excluded from the playing XI. Riazat Ali Shah is leading the team in his absence.
Manpreet Singh is leading Singapore with a destructive batting lineup including Aman Desai, Rohan Rangarajan and Aritra Dutta as top-three batters.
Singapore will try to boost their confidence by defeating Uganda, who recently made their debut at a big ICC event in T20 World Cup held in the USA and the West Indies.