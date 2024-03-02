After suffering a defeat in their first match against Canada, both wounded teams - the United Arab Emirates and Scotland are gearing up for their first encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, scheduled to be held on March 3, Sunday in Dubai. (More Cricket News)
UAE under the leadership of Muhammad Waseem set a target of 195 runs against Canada in their previous match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan showcased brilliant bowling taking 2 and 3 wickets respectively. However, Canada's Nicholas Kirton changed the game's momentum by scoring 68 runs in not out, leading to UAE losing hope, and ultimately the match by 3 wickets with 14 balls to spare.
Meanwhile, Scotland as well could not rise to the challenge of the resilient Canada led by Saad Bin Zafar. In their initial match, from losing the coin toss to losing the match, Richie Berrington's team succeeded in capturing fans' attention. But, they could only score 215 runs in 50 overs, falling just 5 runs short of the target of 220.
The last time UAE clashed with Scotland was in June 2023 during the ICC World Cup Qualifier match. Scotland secured a resounding win by 111 runs. The upcoming match on Sunday promises a thrilling showdown as UAE seeks revenge and Scotland hopes to achieve a moment of triumph.
When UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played?
UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on March 3, Sunday at 11:30 AM Local Time| 1:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Where to watch UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.
UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Squads:
Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zuhaib, Omid Rahman, Rahul, Rahul Bhatia, Raja Akif, Sanchit Sharma, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.
Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Scott Currie, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Charlie Tear, Andrew Umeed, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.